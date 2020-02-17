|
|
Furey, Robert G.
Bobby Furey, 56, of North Palm Beach, died suddenly on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Bobby was born September 24, 1963, at St. Mary's Hospital, West Palm Beach. He was a graduate of St. Clare School; Cardinal Newman High School, class of '81; and the University of South Florida. He joined the North Palm Beach Police Department on July 16, 1985, and stayed with them for 30 illustrious years, retiring on July 31, 2015, with the rank of Captain. Bobby is survived by his loving children, Myranda, Kyleigh, and Blake; his former wife, Kristen Furey; his father, Ed Furey; siblings, Judi (Jim) Walker, Ed, III (Tracy), Beth (Joe) Adams, Sue (Mike) Basen, Ann Furey, and Michael (Janet). Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Dottie Furey, in 2013, and his sister, Terri, in 2009. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM at NORTHWOOD FUNERAL HOME, 5608 Broadway, West Palm Beach. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00AM Thursday, February 20, 2020, at St. Clare Catholic Church, 821 Prosperity Farms Road, North Palm Beach, with Rev. Fr. William D. O'Shea presiding. Committal Services and burial will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for memorial donations to Kristen Furey, for the care of Bobby's children. Please forward, in care of, to Northwood Funeral Home. To express condolences, and sign the guestbook, please visit: (www.northwoodfh.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020