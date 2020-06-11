Robert G. Henry
1929 - 2020
Henry, Robert G.
Robert "Bob" G. Henry, 90, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away at home June 9, 2020. Born in Manhattan, NY, resided in Rockaway Beach, Valley Stream, and Mill Neck, NY, and moved to Point Manalapan, FL in 1975. Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Margaret in 2003. He is survived by his daughters Helen Burns, Jean Blanford, Lynne Gaudet and Lorraine Miles, sons Robert Jr., John (Loretta) and Scott (Teresa), 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He served honorably in the US Army, and upon his return from the service he married Margaret. His greatest love was working in construction from hi-risers in New York to many private homes and developments in Florida, as a General Contractor. A Viewing is to be held 10:00AM Friday, June 12, 2020 and 11:00AM Celebration of Life at Trinity Church International, 7255 S. Military Trail, Lake Worth, FL. Private interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory, to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation of Palm Beach, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
