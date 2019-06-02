Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
250 Center Street
Jupiter, FL 33458
561-744-2030
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
250 Center Street
Jupiter, FL 33458
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert G. SMITH


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert G. SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Robert G. It is with great sadness that the family of Robert G. Smith "Smitty" announces his passing, after a long illness, on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the age of 83. He will be lovingly remembered by Kay, his wife of 35 years; brother, Herb; sons, Robert Cervino / wife Marie; Christopher Cervino / wife Melanie; Gary Smith / wife Marianne; stepson, Anthony Capozzola / wife Susan, and stepdaughter, Susan Capozzola. Robert will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren and many other loving family members and friends, which also include his beloved dogs, Opal and Onyx. A Memorial Service will be held at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, Jupiter, FL on October 13, 2019 at 10:30AM.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now