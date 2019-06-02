|
SMITH, Robert G. It is with great sadness that the family of Robert G. Smith "Smitty" announces his passing, after a long illness, on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the age of 83. He will be lovingly remembered by Kay, his wife of 35 years; brother, Herb; sons, Robert Cervino / wife Marie; Christopher Cervino / wife Melanie; Gary Smith / wife Marianne; stepson, Anthony Capozzola / wife Susan, and stepdaughter, Susan Capozzola. Robert will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren and many other loving family members and friends, which also include his beloved dogs, Opal and Onyx. A Memorial Service will be held at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, Jupiter, FL on October 13, 2019 at 10:30AM.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 2, 2019