Swanson, Jr., Robert G.

Robert G. Swanson, Jr., died July 2, 2020 at Boynton Beach, FL. Robert was born in April of 1929 at the home of his grandparents in Girard, PA and the son of Robert G. Swanson, Sr. and Helen Mae Smoot Swanson. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, two sons, five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Bob attended Battles Memorial Grade School and graduated from Rice Avenue High School in Girard, PA in 1947 and Gannon University in Erie, PA in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Management with minors in math and philosophy. He enlisted in the US Navy Reserve in 1947 then the US Coast Guard in 1949 and was honorably discharged as Electronic Technician in 1952. He married his loving wife Doris Jean Eyler in Irwin, PA November 24, 1951. She went to Ketchikan, AK with his transfer where she gave birth to their first son Robert Bruce on October 29, 1952. Their second son Mark Alan was born September 17, 1956 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, PA when they lived in Lake City, PA. He returned to the Girard area in January 1953 were he worked for L. Hopkins Mfg. Co. then applied plastics in Lake City. While working full-time attending Gannon University nights and active in American Legion Post 494, Red Cross, Boy Scouts, Junior Chamber of Commerce and United Fund, he was selected Young Man of the Year by the Junior Chamber of Commerce in 1961. He was transferred to Owens Illinois in Toledo, OH in 1963 where he started his career as an Industrial Engineer. Company promotions moved him to Newberry, SC then Memphis, TN. He left O-I and joined Holiday Inn where he traveled the USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East. He was transferred to Orlando, FL where he started with Martin Marietta as Industrial Engineer and retired in 1993. An avid golfer, he marshaled over 80 major PGA, LPGA, CGA and USGA professional golf tournaments over a 20 year period. Ten years in Orlando, FL and 10 years in the Palm Beach County, FL area.



