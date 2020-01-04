|
Garrison, Robert
Robert "Bob" Garrison, passed away on December 31, 2019. He was born in New Jersey, graduated from Teaneck High School, attended Franklin & Marshall College in Pennsylvania. He received his MBA in International Finance from Fordham University. In 2005, he retired to Boynton Beach, FL where he began a new career in real estate. Bob was a RABP Board Member, and held GRI, TRC, CDPE, CLHMS certifications. Bob leaves his wife of 43 years, Barbara; sister, Sharyn (William) Denham; two nephews, Jason and David. Funeral Service will be Monday, January 6 at 11:00AM at Palm Beach Memorial Funeral Home, 3691 Seacrest Blvd, Lantana, FL. One of Bob's proudest accomplishments was being a founder of the Greater Boynton Beach Foundation for the Barrier Free Park in Boynton Beach. Those wishing to honor Bob's memory can make a donation to the Greater Boynton Beach Foundation, 1375 Gateway Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 ([email protected]).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020