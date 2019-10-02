|
Brodows, Robert George
1943 - 2019
Robert G. Brodows, MD, 76, passed away on September 29, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Brenda Stults-Brodows of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They were married for 27 years.
Robert was born on March 14, 1943 in Manhattan, NY, the elder son of Shirley Cohn Brodows and H. George Brodows. During his youth the family resided in Rochester, NY. He later attended Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH, and the University of Pittsburgh Medical School. After graduating, Bob returned to Rochester where he served patients with diabetes and a variety of endocrine disorders. While in Rochester, Bob also began conducting clinical research in Endocrinology at Monroe Community Hospital and Genesee Hospital. In 1986, Bob moved to Nashville, TN, where he opened a private Endocrinology practice and continued serving the needs of patients as a warm, caring clinician and clinical investigator. In 1999, his desire to further improve the health of patients led him to join Eli Lilly & Company in Indianapolis, IN, serving as a clinical scientist, helping to develop new therapies for patients with diabetes. In 2009, Bob retired from Lilly and opened a consulting practice where he conducted global clinical trials for several major drug companies. Bob was a highly regarded and prominent research scientist. Throughout his life and career, Bob was beloved by his patients, staff, and team. He was a dedicated, thoughtful, honest, incredibly kind physician, scientist, mentor, and colleague.
But Bob's greatest roles were those of father, brother, husband, and friend. He excelled in these most of all.
Bob was an avid sportsman, excelling in golf, tennis, and running. He traveled all over the world, and enjoyed engaging with many international colleagues/friends and experiencing other cultures and food.
His loss is keenly felt by all of those who had the opportunity to know him.
Bob is survived by Brenda, his son Scott (Cathy), grandchildren Ethan, Maya and Ari, his son Kirk (Seo Jung), brother Bill (Debbie), nephew James (Yoldyz), niece Emily Brodows Wallace (William), brother-in-law Rodger Stults (Ramsay), sister-in-law Dawn Stults Terry (John), LilliMei, his beloved canine baby girl, and a host of cherished friends and extended family.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 3, at 12:00PM EST, at Temple Beth Am in Jupiter, FL. The family will sit Shiva at 109 Villa Nueva Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL at 2:00PM on Thursday, October 3 and from 1:00PM to sundown on Friday, October 4.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Chautauqua Foundation, PO Box 28, Chautauqua, NY 14722; Phone: 716-357-6407 or online at (www.giving.chq.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019