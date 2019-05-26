DREVERMAN, Sr., Robert George Robert George Dreverman, Sr., of Hobe Sound, FL, passed away May 18, 2019. Bob was born in Far Rockaway, NY on October 18, 1936. He graduated from St. Michael's College in Vermont. Bob served in the National Guard for six years and was proud of his service to our country. He worked in the automobile industry for over 30 years and was passionate about his work, he was also an avid golfer and a member of Eaglewood Golf Association and he also had a passion for gardening. Owner of Minute Man Press Printing of Jupiter from 1989-2000. Bob was a loving, devout husband and father who adored his children. Survivors include his wife Carol of Hobe Sound, his daughter and spouse Jeanne and Bob Morgan of Jupiter, his son and spouse Robert and Debbie Dreverman, Jr. of Jupiter, stepdaughter and spouse Lynda and Debby Foster of Port St. Lucie, stepdaughter and spouse Joani and Berry Woolley of Maine, brother and spouse Tom and Nancy DiGanci of New Jersey, cousin and spouse Greg and Emily Tocci of Vermont, and numerous friends. Bob was a loving, considerate, faithful, and loyal man. He always had a big smile and hello for all. Bob was loved by all that were fortunate enough to cross his path. Bob has enriched all of our lives in immeasurable ways, he is the bright light in our lives which is now sadly dimmer. We Love you and miss you. Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 26, 2019