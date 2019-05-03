KNITTEL, Robert George August 8, 1928 - March 19, 2019 Robert George Knittel, age 90, was born in Flushing, NY to Ernst and Lillian Knittel. He attended Bayside High School and graduated from Adelphi University in Garden City, NY. Robert was married in 1950 to Mildred Peterson, the love of his life, with whom he shared a passion for astronomy. They lived on Long Island for more than 30 years. Robert was an aerospace engineer, first at ARMA where he helped design the inertial guidance systems for the SM-65F Atlas Rocket, then later at Grumman, leaving a distinguished career legacy behind him, attaining Technical Specialist, one of the highest grade designations. He worked on test support systems for the F14 and EA6B aircraft, and the design of the lunar landing module ascent relays. In 1988 Robert and Mildred moved to Jupiter, FL, enjoying retirement together until Mildred passed in 1997. Robert is survived by his son Alan Knittel (Carolyn) and daughter Jean Longenecker (Kent), grandchildren Andrew Longenecker (Maria) and Kristin Longenecker (Nick), and great-grandchildren Norah and Diego. Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 3, 2019