Robert Hallock

Hallock, RobertRobert, a 60 year resident of Palm Beach County passed away at age 98 on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Jupiter Medical Center. He was born on July 14, 1922 in Southampton, NY to Dr. David H. Hallock and Doris P. Hallock. He moved to West Palm Beach after high school and soon had to leave to serve in World War II as a radio operator/gunner. After the war he married Phyllis G. Welch and established a Painting Contracting business in West Palm Beach. He was a member of Memorial Presbyterian Church and later an active member of Lake Osborne Presbyterian Church for over 20 years.After retirement he and Phyllis relocated to Jupiter to be near family. Once there he worked for many years at Limestone Creek Elementary in the Aftercare Program, volunteered at Tequesta Head Start, and served in the Awana Program at Grace Immanuel Bible Church where he was fondly known as "Mr. Bob".He was the ultimate family man. He was the beloved father of Doris H. (John) Lynch, amazing grandfather of Jennifer L. (Victor) Giol, John T. Lynch, III (Melanie) and Julie L. (Kevin) McDonald, as well as 8 adoring great-grandchildren. He was affectionately known as "Bobby" to them all. They were his greatest pride and joy. He was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis of 68 years, brother David Hallock and sister Louise Anderson.Visitation will be at 12:30PM with a service following at 1:00PM on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Beacon Baptist Church, 11616 W. Indiantown Rd., Jupiter 33478. Military Burial to follow at 2:30PM at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 6411 Parker Ave, West Palm Beach 33405. In lieu of flowers donations in his name can be made to Beacon Baptist Church.