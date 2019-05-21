HELICHER, Robert It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Helicher, born April 30, 1924, announces his passing on May 17, 2019 in Boynton Beach after a brief illness, at the age of 95 years. A native of his beloved Brooklyn, NY, Robert and his wife, Ruth, also lived for some years in Cliffside Park, NJ before retiring in Boynton Beach. He will always be remembered for his sharp wit, his love of dancing, horseback riding, his appreciation of a hotly contested debate, and his love and devotion to his family. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Ruth, his daughters Ronny, Michele and Ellen, son-in-law Ray, grandchildren Shawne, Jared and Brooke and great-grandchildren Rae, Andrew, Georgia, Michael and Anthony. A private funeral service was held in New York on May 20, 2019. Memorial donations in memory of Robert may be made to The or The . Donation information and forms may be found at ( ) or (www.Lung.Org), respectively. Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 21, 2019