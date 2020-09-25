1/1
Robert Howard Frazier Jr.
Frazier, Jr., Robert Howard
Robert Howard Frazier, Jr., "Bob", 92, of North Palm Beach, passed away peacefully, among family at Ashley River Plantation in Charleston, SC Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Bob was born March 1, 1928 in Hartford, CT, the son of Robert H. Frazier, Sr. and Martha R. Frazier. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Diane P. Frazier.
He is survived by their three daughters Laura Bullock (Doug), Beth Clarke (Tom), Jean Crocker (Les), and son Robert Frazier, III (Maureen), along with 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and six great-grandchildren who will join this grand family in the next six months. He was preceded in death by two sons, William "Billy" Frazier and Richard "Ricky" Frazier.
An Army veteran and graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, he was a dedicated aeronautical engineer, working for Pratt & Whitney (United Technologies) until retirement in the 1980s. An aviation enthusiast, he took great pride in his volunteer commitment with the Valiant Air Command, Warbird Museum in Titusville, FL where he worked tirelessly to source historic aircraft for restoration. He also closely followed the Special Olympics where he supported his wife, as she coached swim teams and cheered for Ricky, an accomplished Special Olympian in both swimming and bowling competitions.
Private Funeral Services will be at Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral Home, US1, North Palm Beach, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Valiant Air Command Warbird Museum, 6600 Tico Road, Titusville, FL 32780.
(www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/north-palm-beach-fl/robert-frazier-9367471)

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
