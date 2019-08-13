|
|
Hull, Robert
Robert "Yank" Hull, 75, passed away peacefully August 6, 2019 at Bethesda East Hospice unit in Boynton Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation in West Palm Beach.
Yank was born in Flint, MI January 17, 1944 to Dexter Hull and Winifred Flynn Copley. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Robin Elizabeth Hull Karp, his granddaughter Lauren Ashley Stuart, brother William Dee Hull, and his nephew Gregory Krascell.
Yank was married to Merry Lucille Abraham on September 28, 1974. He is survived by his wife Merry, son Shane Hull, daughter Heather Hull Kendricks, son-in-law Gary Kendricks, sister Beverly Krascell, granddaughter Rhiannon Sutherlin, grandson Rollin Sutherlin, and niece Shellie Reamer.
He was employed by Pratt and Whitney Aircraft for 33 years where he retired in 1999. He will surely be missed by all his family and friends, especially his french bull dogs Chunk and Buster.
A Celebration of Yank's Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019