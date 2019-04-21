GRIESEMER, Robert J. Robert J. Griesemer, of Hobe Sound, Florida, died April 17, 2019 at the age of 85. Bob was born August 31, 1933 in Schenectady, New York. He is survived by his dear and loving Carol, his son Rob and his wife Carol, granddaughters Nickie and Julie, his sister Lynn, niece Barbara and nephew Scott. Bob enjoyed numerous activities but mostly his love of flying. He was a Naval Veteran serving as a Helicopter Pilot in the Korean War. Later he served as a test pilot for Boeing and Lockheed. He was an avid sailor enjoying spending days with his son and friends on the Chesapeake Bay. Professionally, after his career with Boeing and Lockheed he changed careers working as an insurance agent for The Northwestern Mutual Life and later with The Guardian Life before forming a partnership with his son and joining The Financial House in Centreville Delaware. Following a 47 year career in the financial services business, Bob retired to spend time with his love Carol. He was a wonderful human being who enjoyed every of aspect of life and lived life to the fullest. He will be missed terribly by his family and loved ones. On April 13, 2019, Bob was honored for his Naval Service by Honor Flights of Southeast Florida where he was flown to Washington, DC. A true patriotic, Bob was very proud to be a part of this trip. Please make donations in his honor to them at (https://www.honorflightsefl.org). A Celebration of Life will be held on April 26, 2019 at 3:00PM with a reception to follow at Aycock Funeral Home, 6801 SE Federal Highway in South Stuart. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary