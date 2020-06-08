Mahn, Robert J.
a resident of Jupiter, FL, since 1994, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from complications associated with Dementia.
Bob was born February 11, 1928 in Hempstead, NY, to Robert J. Mahn, Sr. and Susan Mack Mahn. Raised on Long Island, NY, he graduated from Chaminade High School in Mineola, served in the Army during World War II and received a bachelor's degree from Hofstra University. As a Certified Public Accountant, he worked for Price Waterhouse in New York City, as Assistant Controller for Eastern Airlines in Miami and as SVP Controller for Fannie Mae in Washington, DC, where he retired in 1990.
Bob was an accomplished trumpet player who also enjoyed woodworking, sailing and golf. He was a member of the AICPA, Financial Executives Institute, and served as Chairman of the Campaign for the Charles Carroll House of Annapolis, as Treasurer of the Jonathan's Landing Golf Club and as Secretary of the Jonathan's Landing Yacht Club. Bob and his wife of 55 years, Carol Fink Mahn, lived in East Norwich, NY; Miami, FL; Potomac, MD; Edgewater, MD and Jupiter, FL.
He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, sister Barbara Oleksiak, son Robert J. III and daughter Karen Hughes. Bob is survived by his daughters Christine Harrison of Hendersonville, NC and Suzanne Rambo of Gaithersburg, MD, and sons Stephen of Germantown, MD, Gregory of Boyds, MD and Michael of Waxhaw, NC. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the caregivers for their exceptional support. Due to COVID-19, a memorial celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice in memory of Robert J. Mahn.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.