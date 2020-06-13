O'Neill, Robert J.
Robert J. O'Neill, born January 7, 1931, in Cleveland, OH, later from Buffalo, NY, and presently from Delray Beach, FL. Bob, as he was known, never met a store window that he could not transform into a beautiful seasonal theme, or a schmatta that he could not style into a glamorous garment, or a drink that he didn't like, or music that he could not dance to. He was passionate about art, travel and beautiful things. He led a joyous life, loved his family, and will be sorely missed. He is survived by his wife, Betsi, and their daughter; by his first wife, Patricia Mullen, and their seven children; and by his brother, Msgr. Kevin O'Neill of the Buffalo Diocese. He leaves 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He loved them all and was joyful knowing that all have happy and loving families. A celebration mass will be held on Wednesday, June 17 at 10:30 in the morning at Ascension Catholic Church, located at 7250 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton, FL. The funeral Mass may be viewed at Utube.com (search: ascensionbocafl). He will be laid to rest at Boca Raton Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity in his memory. Glick Family Funeral Home (561-672-1880) has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.