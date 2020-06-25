Or Copy this URL to Share

Passiatore, Robert J.

Robert J. Passiatore, of Tequesta, passed away on June 16, 2020 from a long illness.

Survivors are his wife Sharon of Tequesta, son Robert Jr. of Tequesta, daughters Amanda Rankin (Paul) of Tequesta, Kris Mariconda (Ken) of Bridgewater, NJ, Gina Reda (Michael) of Little Falls, NJ, a brother Vincent of North Ridgeville, OH and five grandchildren. Services will be private.



