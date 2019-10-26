|
Roberson, Robert J.
Robert J. Roberson, age 86, of Lake Worth, FL, went home to be with the Lord on September 28, 2019. Robert was born in Detroit, MI to Eileen and James, and raised in Evansville, IN.
He faithfully served his country as a United States Marine in the Korean War. After the Marines he went on to serve as a Police Officer starting his career in Hyattsville, MD, then on to the Town of Palm Beach, and Palm Beach Gardens. Most notably he served as a Chief of Police for Palm Beach Shores and the City of Atlantis. He also served as the past President of the Palm Beach County Association of Chiefs of Police, a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and the Amateur Radio Club. After his retirement, he and Joan hit the road and went on many adventures in their RV.
To know him was to love him - everyone did. He was a friend and mentor to many. He leaves us with many great and funny memories. He will be forever missed and forever in our hearts. He will be lovingly remembered by his family, including his wife of 64 years, Joan P. Roberson, daughter, Robin Ackerman (David), granddaughter, Tara Vernie (James), great-granddaughters, Kayla Vernie, Taylor Vernie, brother, Joseph Roberson (Althea), sister, Mary Lou Phillips.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 11:30AM Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Lake Worth, the Rev. Leonard Dim celebrant. Burial with Military Honors will follow at South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth.
Arrangements are in the care of Tillman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2170 S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach.
Memorial gifts may be sent to (woundedwarrior.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019