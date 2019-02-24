The Palm Beach Post Obituaries
Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center
1112 Military Trail
Jupiter, FL 33458
(561) 746-5124
Robert GUTHRIE
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Aycock-Riverside Funeral home
1112 Military Trail
Jupiter, FL
GUTHRIE, Robert Jackson Robert Jackson "Jack" Guthrie, born December 12, 1928 in Chattanooga, TN, passed away February 18, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Mary, and his parents, Carey and Dorsie Guthrie. Jack is survived by his brother COL (ret) Edward R. Guthrie (Nancy); his sons Richard (Patricia) and Randall (Marcia); as well as his grandchildren Aubrey, Lauren, Nicholas, Brittany, and Amanda. He was a graduate of Chattanooga High School, Class of 1946 and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Class of 1951. After graduation, Jack lived in Tullahoma, TN, Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Glastonbury, CT. His 38-year professional career centered on rocket and jet aircraft propulsion at Arnold Engineering Development Complex in Tullahoma, TN and Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in West Palm Beach, FL and Hartford, CT. After retiring Jack was a member of PGA National Golf Club and an active member of the Florida State Golf Association. There will be a Celebration of Life at Aycock-Riverside Funeral Home in Jupiter, FL on March 2, 2019 from 11:30AM to 1:30PM. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that memorials be directed to Hospice of Palm Beach County or the .
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 24, 2019
