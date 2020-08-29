Deshong, Robert Joseph
Robert Joseph Deshong, devoted husband, steadfast friend, businessman and noted philanthropist entered into rest on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Jupiter Medical Center in Jupiter, FL. He was 71 years old.
Robert was born in Brooklyn, NY and before becoming a respected and accomplished stockbroker, he devoted himself to his country by serving in the Army and in the Vietnam War.
Deshong was a Managing Partner at Alex Brown and Sons in Poughkeepsie and Fishkill, NY. He later became the Manager of their Palm Beach, FL office. He later joined Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. in Palm Beach Gardens, FL and retired in 2014. Deshong served in countless philanthropic leadership roles in every community where he lived. As the longest serving board member of the Poughkeepsie Area Chamber of Commerce, Deshong became the Chairman of their Board. He also served as Chairman of the Board for the Dutchess County Arts Council, the Exchange Club of Southern Dutchess, the Task Force for Child Protection, and as board member for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dutchess County and as Chairman of the Board for the New York State Chapter Exchange Club where he was the recipient of the 1993 Meritorious Award and was presented with an American Flag flown over the White House in his honor.
Of all his accomplishments, Deshong's greatest achievement was his longtime marriage to the love of his life, Patricia Deshong. Robert was a tireless supporter and proponent of his beloved wife Pat's work serving as the President of Furry Friends Adoption, Clinic & Ranch. He dedicated his time, energy and talents to putting her work first because he too believed that giving desperate animals help was his life's mission
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Deshong, their beloved dogs, Sandy and Louie, a sister, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces. He is preceded in death by his brother and parents.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Furry Friends Adoption, Clinic & Ranch
(www.FurryFriendsAdoption.org/donate
).