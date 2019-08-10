|
|
Karrh, Robert
On July 19, 2019 Bob, 69, passed away peacefully in Hospice in Charleston, SC. A memorial celebration of Bob's life will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, August 17 at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 4460 Lyons Rd, Lake Worth, FL. Followed by fellowship with family and friends at Sherbrooke Estates, 6661 E Calumet Circle.
Bob was a twin born in Tuscaloosa, AL, on May 25, 1950. He came to Palm Beach County with his family in 1959, where he lived until he retired in 2017. Bob started his career as an electrician and eventually rose to the position of Chief Electrical Inspector for Palm Beach County Building Department. But Bob's first love and preferred career choice was Art and Nature. Bob was an accomplished and renowned Wildlife Artist. Bob's attention to detail in his paintings and drawing was nothing short of amazing. His beautiful paintings and prints are displayed in homes and businesses throughout America. He will live on through his unique talent bringing joy to all who see his paintings.
Bob is survived by his wife of five years Michelle, his daughter Summer Farrell and two granddaughters Brie and Jules. He leaves four brothers Charles, Lewis (his twin), Dave, Jim and a sister Carol Debrowski. In addition, a host of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and step-children are mourning his passing.
Bob is loved and will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to Hospice.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019