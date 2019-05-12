Home

BROWN FORWARD INC
17022 CHAGRIN BLVD
Shaker Heights, OH 44120
(216) 752-1200
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christopher by-the-River Episcopal Church
7601 Old Mill Rd.
Gates Mills, OH
LOMAS, Robert Kenneth Robert Kenneth Lomas, of Jupiter, FL and Chagrin Falls, OH, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on May 3, 2019. Bob was the beloved husband of Hope (née Shiverick); he was the dear father of J. Derek Lomas (Julika) of Amsterdam, NL and Patricia Lee Harris (Brian) of Missoula, MT; he was the dear grandfather of Milo, Mia and Maxwell Lomas and LunaMae Harris; he was the dear brother of Bill Lomas (Gwen) of Weston, CT, and the dear stepson of Anita Lomas of New Castle, NH. The family prefers that those who wish may make contributions in his name to Case Comprehensive Cancer Center, Cancer Research Innovation Fund CWRU, 2106 Cornell Rd., Cleveland, OH 44106. A Memorial Service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 11:00AM in St. Christopher by-the-River Episcopal Church, 7601 Old Mill Rd, Gates Mills, OH 44040. For additional information, directions, full obituary and to sign the guest book, please log online to: www.Brown-Forward.com BROWN-FORWARD SERVICE 216-752-1200
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 12, 2019
