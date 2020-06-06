Knight, Robert

Robert Knight, 87 years young, died quietly on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, West Palm Beach, FL. Bob was a graduate of the US Coast Guard Academy and retired from Pratt & Whitney after 38 years, as the US Air Force area Manager in technology marketing. He was highly regarded for his insight, vision, and humor, in accomplishing difficult challenges, that fulfilled the Air Force mission. In his younger days Bob was an avid boater, sailor, fisherman, and scuba diver. After he retired he loved spring training baseball, and was a long time member of the US Lighthouse Society. He also traveled to over 29 countries photographing lighthouses and making friends almost everywhere he went: France, The Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Sweden, and his last trip to Croatia, where he visited lighthouses on the Adriatic.

He is survived by his significant other, Paula Wix, his children, David Knight, Catherine (and Gary) Ostermueller, Peter Knight, Jennifer (and Paul) Hintz, his close friends, Joe Lopez and Donna Sheppard, his brother-in-law, Jim MacKie, several grandchildren, Dan and Jeff Ostermueller, Ben, Alaina and Zack Hintz, his niece, Maria MacKie, nephew Robb (and Barb) MacKie and their children, Katherine and Daniel. He was predeceased by his sister, Priscilla Knight MacKie.

His ashes will be interred at the Coast Guard Academy Columbarium, New London, CT.

In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the US Coast Guard Alumni Association, 47 Mohegan Ave., New London, CT 06320-8111 or the US Lighthouse Society - Lighthouse Preservation Fund, 9005 Point No Point Rd. NE, Hansville, WA 98340.



