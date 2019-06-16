|
MITCHELL, Sr., Robert L. Robert L. "Bob" "Peach Head" Mitchell, Sr., 86, formerly of West Palm Beach, FL, now a resident of Tampa, FL. Bob passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Bob was preceded in death by his son Robert Jr., daughter Verdette Mitchell Ford, daughter-in-law Annie Mitchell. Left to cherish Bob's memories are his devoted and loving wife Wanda, son Marc Antony, granddaughter Brianna Lafaye Ford and son-in-law Kevin Ford; many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, June 22 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 509 E. Twiggs St, Tampa, FL 33605. The Repast will be in the Parish Hall. Neptune Society Cremation Services
