Robert L. Pearson

Robert L. Pearson Obituary
Pearson, Robert L.
Robert L. Pearson died January 12, 2020 in Merritt Island, FL. He was born in Holly, MI in 1932 and was a long time resident of West Palm Beach. Bob served in the Air Force, was an accomplished NASA engineer, and later served as the Energy Coordinator for Palm Beach County. He was a true Renaissance man. His interests included dancing, flying, antiquing, and Civil War history and he thoroughly enjoyed learning and teaching. During his NASA career, Bob taught many Apollo astronauts (including Neil Armstrong) how to land the lunar module on the moon. For his contributions to the Apollo 13 rescue mission, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Bob raised his step daughter Gloria Ferguson who survives him, he is also survived by his nephews and niece in Michigan. Bob's services were held at the Dryer Funeral Home in Holly, MI, and has been interred at Oak Grove Cemetery in Milford, MI. Contributions on his behalf may be made to the NASA College Scholarship fund.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
