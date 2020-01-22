|
|
Lawson, Robert
Robert Lawson age 76 passed December 29, 2019 at his residence in Palm Beach Gardens, FL after a short illness. He grew up in Spring Lake, NJ and attended Manasquan High School, and Pittsburgh University. He was a construction contractor and later in life was an entrepreneur. Robert was able to travel to different destinations throughout the world and was drawn to the Caribbean where he lived for numerous years. He was an avid and accomplished scuba diver for many years.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Angelina along with his brother James.
Surviving is his sister Barbara of North Palm Beach, FL and brother Edward of Wall Township, NJ; three children, Robert Jr., Elizabeth and David; five grandchildren, Ashley, Megan, Tori, Taylor and Ellie; three great-grandchildren Julian, Gaby and Grace.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020