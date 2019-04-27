LEVINE, Robert Lee Robert Lee Levine, MD, age 89, of Atlantis, FL, passed away April 24, 2019. Graveside Service Sunday, April 28, 1:30PM Eternal Light Memorial Gardens, 11520 FL-7; Boynton Beach, FL 33473 followed by gathering of family and friends at residence from 3:00PM to 6:00PM. Born in Baltimore, MD, he graduated from Baltimore City College, at 16, followed by the University of Maryland School of Medicine in the top 10% of his class at only 23 years old. He completed graduate studies in Otolaryngology with highest honors at the Universityof Pennsylvania and his residence at Tampa General Hospital. Serving as the Chief Medical Officer aboard the USS Maury Atlantic Fleet and the Chief of Ear Nose & Throat Department at the U.S. Naval Hospital, he received commendations for outstanding military service. He went on to distinguish himself with articles in various medical publications and received the Billings Gold Medal from the American Medical Association for his innovative work in intricate ear surgery. Having served on the medical staffs of Hialeah Hospital, Jackson Memorial, Palm Springs General, and JFK Hospitals as a highly specialized and sought after surgeon of the Head, Neck, Ear, Nose, & Throat, he was also a celebrated hearing restoration and audiology specialist who worked with pilots and others with severe hearing impairments. He had a private practice in Miami followed by the Lake Worth Ear Nose and Throat Center in Atlantis, FL. An avid runner, he competed and won countless local and national races and placed in the Boston, New York Marathon, and Ultramarathons. He is survived by his beloved wife, Deborah Parness Levine, by daughter Dr. Julie Levine Friedman and husband Dr. Gregg Friedman, granddaughters Rachel and Ariel Friedman, grandson Brandon Friedman; by his daughter Barbra Levine Mevs and husband Eric Mevs, his grandson Laurent Mevs and his wife Claudia Mevs, and great-granddaughter Charlotte Mevs, his grandsons Daniel and Raphael Mevs; by his daughters Brenda and Diane Levine. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Dr. Robert L. Levine to Trustbridge. Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019