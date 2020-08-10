Collins, Robert Livingston

On July 30, 2020 at 1:11PM, Robert "Bobby" Livingston Collins heard the call to take his rest and his spirit became absent from his earthly body and present with the Lord.

Robert was born December 14, 1935 to William Alexander Collins and Muriel Perpall Collins of Nassau, Bahamas.

In 1955 Robert married Connie Hooks a West Palm Beach resident. Robert and Connie later added two daughters to their union: Ida "Renai" Collins and Roberta Gail Collins. Robert's youngest daughter Roberta "daddy's girl" preceded him in death in 2016.

Robert became a member of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in 1955 -- and during his early years at "Tab" was a member and occasional soloist in the Gospel Choir and Men's Choir.

Robert was employed with the Palm Beach County School District for thirty-three years and was the first African American Custodial Supervisor/Coordinator. He was also employed with the The Palm Beach Post for more than fifteen years.

In 2006 Robert and his daughter Renai Collins began sharing a home together after the passing of his wife Cynthia in 2006. Renai was her father's Primary Caregiver for the past three years as his health continued to decline until his passing.

Left to Cherish his Memories are brother William Benjamin Collins, daughter Reverend I. "Renai" Collins, grandchildren Samantha Collins Johnson "Sam", Paige Collins Sullivan, Regina Sierra "Squeaker" Sullivan and Nathanial "Nathan" Collins Sullivan, three great-grandchildren Anastasiya "Ana" and Ariana "Ari" (Samantha) and Braylen (Paige), nieces Missionary Muriel Grant, Dr. Pastor Belinda Williams and Suzette Moulton, son-in-law Reginald "Reggie" Sullivan (the late Roberta Collins-Sullivan), Godson Derek Crist (Gloria).

Viewing and Reflections Service: Friday, August 14, 2020, 5:00PM to 7:00PM.

Home Going Celebration Service: Saturday, August 15, 2020, 1:00PM.

Location for Both Services: Shuler's Memorial Chapel, 5301 North Australian Avenue, Mangonia Park, FL 33407 Phone: 561-882-4275.

In lieu of flowers and in Recognition of his Faithful Service to Community Outreach throughout the Palm Beach County Community, Contributions may be made to I. Renai Collins: Cityside Suites, 401 North Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 and Edith C. Bush, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Coordinating Committee, 1444 8th Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store