Robert Mark Pomice passed away suddenly on November 2, 2019, at the age of 58. Mark was a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend who brought joy, warmth and laughter into the lives of all he knew. Mark lit up every room he walked into and approached each day with a sense of fun and delight in all he did, never missing a spring training game and never letting go of a friendship. Mark was born in New York City and attended Knox College. He held master's degrees in social work and education and dedicated his life to helping children with mental health difficulties. Mark worked as a therapeutic counselor in the foster care system of South Florida for decades, a source of light in the often dark realities these children endured. He is survived by his cherished mother, Eve, his father, Robert, his sister, Eva, his adored nieces and nephew, Julia, Isabel and Alex, his dearest Victoria, his aunts, cousins and his loving girlfriend Winnie. There will not be a day when he will not be missed by his family and friends and the many children whose lives he changed. Donations in Mark's memory can be made to Stairways to Success, Inc., a Palm Beach County organization that provides transitional housing for children who have aged out of the foster care system.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
