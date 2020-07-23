Robert Miller

Miller, Robert

Robert "Bob" L. Miller, of Jupiter, FL, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born on June 27, 1946 in Danville, IL to Dorothy Moore Miller.

He is survived by the love of his life of 54 years, Starr Gritten Miller, his children Stephanie and Brad Miller (Glenda), sisters Sue Lewey and Karen Jackson (Jerel), and his grandsons Conor Murphy, Max Derra, Jean Lucas, and granddaughter Valentina.

Bob served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam war as a communications specialist aboard the USS Annapolis. He joined AT&T soon thereafter and enjoyed a fulfilling career for 34 years.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home in Jupiter at 6:00PM on Saturday, August 8.

Bob was always "the most loved man in the room."



