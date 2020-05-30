Robert Murdorf
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Murdorf, Robert
On May 21, 2020 just shy of his 62nd Birthday, after putting up a great fight with health issues, Bob earned his wings and entered his final resting place, way too young. Bob never gave up but is finally at peace with no more pain. He was born in West Palm Beach June 3, 1958 to Jacob and Sheila Murdorf. He was a great friend to many and would do anything for them. He was a certified Addiction Counselor and worked with many in the field and had many success stories. Bob was one of the creators of the "I'm a Fan of Lantana" group on Facebook, which brought many Lantanians back together. He was an avid music fan and given the chance to go to a concert he was all in. He will be greatly missed by many. He is predeceased by his father Jacob Murdorf, mother Shelia Murdorf Broge and brother Bill Murdorf. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Jane, who was his angel on earth. He has new angels now. Bob is survived by his sister Brenda (Reid) Scott, his brother Barry Murdorf, his sons Jason (Laura) Murdorf, Kane Corbett and Jake (Carly) Murdorf, his daughter Kristina Murdorf, nephews Reid (Victoria) Scott and Aaron (Charli Haskill), niece Katy (Luis) Soto, grandchildren Kaiden, Brady, Trey, Sloane and one on the way, many cousins, uncles and aunts with whom he was in the midst of setting up a reunion this year. Thank you everyone for the support and for loving him. All that knew Bob, knew that he was a fantastic person and truly one of the good guys. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boynton Memorial Chapel - Boynton Beach
800 W. Boynton Beach Boulevard
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
(561) 734-5600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved