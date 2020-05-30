Murdorf, Robert

On May 21, 2020 just shy of his 62nd Birthday, after putting up a great fight with health issues, Bob earned his wings and entered his final resting place, way too young. Bob never gave up but is finally at peace with no more pain. He was born in West Palm Beach June 3, 1958 to Jacob and Sheila Murdorf. He was a great friend to many and would do anything for them. He was a certified Addiction Counselor and worked with many in the field and had many success stories. Bob was one of the creators of the "I'm a Fan of Lantana" group on Facebook, which brought many Lantanians back together. He was an avid music fan and given the chance to go to a concert he was all in. He will be greatly missed by many. He is predeceased by his father Jacob Murdorf, mother Shelia Murdorf Broge and brother Bill Murdorf. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Jane, who was his angel on earth. He has new angels now. Bob is survived by his sister Brenda (Reid) Scott, his brother Barry Murdorf, his sons Jason (Laura) Murdorf, Kane Corbett and Jake (Carly) Murdorf, his daughter Kristina Murdorf, nephews Reid (Victoria) Scott and Aaron (Charli Haskill), niece Katy (Luis) Soto, grandchildren Kaiden, Brady, Trey, Sloane and one on the way, many cousins, uncles and aunts with whom he was in the midst of setting up a reunion this year. Thank you everyone for the support and for loving him. All that knew Bob, knew that he was a fantastic person and truly one of the good guys. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.



