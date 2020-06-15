Hooker, Robert Murray

Robert "Bobby" M. Hooker 86, of Belle Glade, Florida, loving and devoted husband for 63 years to Liska May Hooker, peacefully passed away on June 12, 2020 in his home with family surrounding him. Born in West Palm Beach, Florida on January 26, 1934, to the late Walter and Gladys Hooker, Bobby was the eighth and youngest child in his family with 6 sisters and 1 brother. His family was one of the first pioneer families in the Glades, settling here in the early 1900's. He graduated from Belle Glade High School and continued his education at the University of Florida earning a BS in Agriculture in 1956. After graduating, he returned to Belle Glade and married Liska May (Humphries) on September 24, 1957. Their marriage of 63 years was a true love story. Their example of commitment to each other was an endless blessing and made a strong impact on their children and grandchildren. Bobby proudly served his country in the United States Army, stationed in Germany for two years. It was here that he and Liska developed their love of travel and adventure which they shared with their family and friends throughout their lives. After returning to Belle Glade in 1959, Bobby joined his father in growing sugar cane as a member of the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida. He was active in real estate development and building homes in the Glades. Bobby served on the Palm Beach County School Board, Palm Beach County Housing Finance Authority, the Belle Glade Housing Authority and the Everglades Federal Savings and Loan Board. He also served as Trustee of the Community United Methodist Church for 20 years and was President of the Belle Glade Rotary Club. He enjoyed sports and was passionate about University of Florida football, his weekly golf games and tennis matches with local friends. Bobby was a man of strong faith. His love for the Lord was evident in the way he lived his life and raised his family. He was an active member of the Community United Methodist Church where he worshipped his entire life. He enjoyed singing in the church choir with Liska for many years. Bobby was very devoted to his family. He rarely missed an opportunity to support his children and grandchildren in their various school activities and special celebrations. Spending time with his family in the mountains in the summer and fall was a highlight he looked forward to each year. Bobby enjoyed listening to good gospel music and especially the Gaither Family Music events in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Spending time with his family in the mountains, Singer Island, Charlotte and Orlando created memories that will be cherished forever. Bobby is survived by his wife, Liska May, three daughters: Denise Hooker Dobberstein (Scott), Monica Hooker Madigan (Rob), Cheryl Hooker Woodall (Rusty); seven grandchildren: Amanda Madigan Vaughan (Daniel), Molly Madigan Jezierny (Paul), Emily Madigan, Richard Dobberstein, Liska Dobberstein Mattox (Wesley), Natalie Woodall and RJ Woodall; and two great-granddaughters: Madison and Charlotte Vaughan. The family will miss Bobby's love, humor, wisdom and strong faithful leadership. We wish to thank Trustbridge for their tender care and support. Bobby's life will be celebrated with a family graveside service at Hillcrest Memorial Park. We ask that memorial donations be made to the Community United Methodist Church of Belle Glade and Trustbridge Healthcare Services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store