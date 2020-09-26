1/
Robert R. Wolfson
Robert R. Wolfson, 92, of Cockeysville, MD, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Robert is survived by his sons Joseph (Mary) Wolfson and Eli (Lynn) Wolfson, his grandchildren Jill Wolfson Jacobson (Eric Jacobson), Sharon Wolfson, Chaim Wolfson, Natalie Wolfson, and his great-grandson Jeremy Jacobson. Robert was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth Wolfson (née Bodenheimer), his brothers Zev (Ella) Amitai, Thomas Wolfson, and his parents Julius and Charlotte Wolfson.
Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to, Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21136 or Chevra Ahavas Chesed, Inc., PO Box 2085, Ellicott City, MD 21041-2085.
Sol Levinson & Bros., Inc. www.sollevinson.com

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
