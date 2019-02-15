|
JACOBS, Robert S. Robert S Jacobs (Bob) passed away Feb. 12, 2019 after a long illness. He grew up in Hyde Park and attended The Lab school, the University of Chicago and Harvard Law School. He practiced law for forty years and was on the boards of Federation and both local and national American Jewish Committee. He happily retired to Ballen Isles in Palm Beach Gardens Florida. Bob will be missed by his wife Gayle Brody Rosen and children Steve Jacobs, Sally Jacobs, Neil Rosen, Hilary Rosen, and grandchildren, Noah, Eli, Jacob, Anna Rosen, and Veronica and Benjamin Mingle and Charlie and Harper Jacobs. Donations in his memory may be sent to Drama Works Theatre, Osher Life Long Learning, or Ballen Isles Charity Foundation.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 15, 2019