|
|
Melton, Robert S.
Colonel Robert Sanders Melton, United States Marine Corps (Retired)
Robert "Bob" S. Melton, 71, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; Fairfax, VA; Cherry Point, NC; Bay Shore, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer.
Bob was born in Bay Shore, NY and attended Saint Patrick's School, followed by Malvern Preparatory School in Malvern, PA. Upon graduation from Villanova University in 1970, he was commissioned a Marine Corps Officer and became a naval aviator flying the A-6 Intruder. Col Melton's distinguished Marine Corps career included command of A-6 Squadron VMA (AW) 332, Base Commander of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Japan, and duty with the Multi-National Peace Keeping Force in Beirut, Lebanon in 1983. Following a 30-year career in the Marine Corps, Bob became a 747 pilot with Atlas Air until retirement in 2012. Inspired by his sea-loving mother and a childhood on Long Island's Great South Bay, Bob was a passionate yachtsman and maritime enthusiast. Bob cherished his years cruising the East Coast with his wife, Betsy, and family aboard their vintage Rybovich, "SAM V."
Bob is mourned by a loving family including his wife of 50 years, Elizabeth "Betsy"; daughter Jennifer and husband Jeffrey Conklin and children Molly, Kate and Andrew of Richmond, VA; son Robert II and wife Laura and children Robert III and Maggie of Duxbury, MA. Bob was the son of Mary Ann and Andrew J. Melton, Jr. He is also survived by five sisters and two brothers.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00AM Friday, October 18 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Tequesta, FL, followed by military honors conducted by The United States Marine Corps.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation (https://www.marineheritage.org). For online condolences, please visit (https:www.TaylorandModeen.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019