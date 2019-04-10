|
|
STRANGIA, Robert S. Robert S. Strangia, 77, of Hobe Sound, FL, passed away on April 7, 2019. Formerly of West Long Branch, NJ, he was an Assistant Principal and Head Football Coach at Red Bank Regional High School. He is survived by his beloved wife Arlene (née Ferencz), son Robert (Deena), daughters Michelle Strangia Hale and Laurie Strangia O'Neill (Craig), grandson Matthew Hale, brother Michael (Josephine) and sister Grace Strangia Lenzi (William Muir), sisters-in-law Marie Strangia and Gail Strangia. He is predeceased by bothers Dominic and Anthony. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Family will receive friends Friday, April 12, 2019, from 7:00PM to 9:00PM at Aycock Funeral Home Young & Prill Chapel, 6801 SE Federal Highway, Stuart, FL 34997. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:30AM, at St. Christopher's Catholic Church, 12001 SE Federal Highway, Hobe Sound, FL 33455, followed by entombment at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 2001 SW Murphy Road, Palm City, FL 34990. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Christopher's Catholic Church, 12001 SE Federal Highway, Hobe Sound, FL 33455.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 10, 2019