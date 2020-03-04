|
Scheiwiller, Robert
Robert "Bob" Scheiwiller, age 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home in Jupiter, FL. Bob was born July 17, 1940 to Adolph and Evelyn Scheiwiller in New York City.
He was a 1958 Graduate of Massapequa High School. Bob went on to attend the SUNY Potsdam College Crane School of Music where he received his BA in music education in 1962. Bob started his professional career teaching music at Liverpool Elementary and Middle School. In 1972, Bob purchased his first music store, Central Music Supply, in Syracuse, NY. By the time Bob retired in 2001, he owned more than a dozen stores and two mail order catalogs servicing school music programs and professional musicians alike. In 2001 Bob sold his corporation, American Music Group, to Guitar Center. He served on the board of several organizations and was recognized as one of the most successful school music dealers in the country. His influence in the music industry, especially for those who worked for or with him, still resonates throughout the industry to this day. Bob was an avid boater who enjoyed being on the water whether on the Ocean in Florida or the St. Lawrence River in New York. He enjoyed cooking, clay shooting and traveling. However, he received the most pleasure spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Jackie; his three sons, Jeffrey (Michelle), Robert (Phil Rampy), and Gregory (Amy Davis) with his first wife, Sherrie Scheiwiller; his daughter, Lindsay (Adam Gifford); his grandchildren, Robert, Carter, Lukas and Seth; his sister, Joan Zuk (Tom); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Those who knew and loved him will dearly miss Bob's kindness, thoughtfulness, positivity, generosity, and boundless wit.
There are no services, but a Celebration of Life for friends and family is scheduled for mid-April at Admirals Cove, the community he and Jackie lived in together for 24 years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you help Bob's memory live on through memorial contributions to the Potsdam College Foundation, 44 Pierrepont Avenue, Potsdam, NY 13676. All contributions will be added to the Robert Scheiwiller Scholarship for students attending The Crane School of Music at Bob's alma mater, SUNY Potsdam.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020