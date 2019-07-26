|
|
Brady, Robert V.
Robert V. Brady, 78, of Palm Beach, Florida, formerly of Indiana, PA, passed away peacefully early Friday, July 19, 2019 at his home.
Bob was born on May 2, 1941, in Marion Center, PA and was the son of Edith Cooper Brady and H. Park Brady. He was a loving husband of 51 years to Sandra D. Brady. He was devoted to his two daughters, Christy Brady Janssen (Joseph W. Janssen III) and Alison Brady Kinney (Matthew E. Kinney). He was a proud, doting and loving grandfather to his four grandchildren: Brady Janssen, Joseph W. Janssen IV, Lily Kinney and Kelly Kinney. Mr. Brady is survived by two sisters, Lois Brady (Dan Phillips), of San Francisco, and Betty Chesnut (Lynn Chesnut), of State College, PA and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Vaughn Brady (Mary Sue).
Bob's career began in the family business of excavation and development in Indiana. He was well-known and respected for his honesty and integrity in both his business and personal life. Bob was additionally involved in several land development and real estate investment projects. What gave him the most gratification was the charitable work he did for many churches, community centers and anyone else in need. Bob's father often said, "Bob had one major problem. He had too many friends and he never charged a friend".
He spent six years serving in the Army Reserves Corp of Engineers. He was a White Township supervisor, President of the Oakland Cemetery Association and the Rotary Club. Bob enjoyed flying airplanes, dancing, riding motorcycles, snowmobiles, boating and anything else with a motor. Bob was a true man of faith and everyone he met knew he loved God, his family and his Country.
Since retiring in 1988, Bob enjoyed golfing and spending time with his friends and family.
Always a philanthropical man, Bob will be remembered for the twinkle in his eye and his peaceful and gentlemanly demeanor. His manners, kindness and infectious belly laugh were just a few of Bob's wonderful characteristics.
All are welcome to attend the celebration of Bob's life at a memorial service to be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Family Church Downtown, 1101 S. Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, Fl.. Pastor, Jimmy Scroggins, will officiate the ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to MD Anderson Cancer Center https://gifts.mdanderson.org/.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 26 to July 27, 2019