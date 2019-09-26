|
Allison, Robert Walter
Robert Walter Allison, 79, went home to be with his Lord Sunday, September 22, 2019. Born in 1940 in Waterloo, NY to William and Alice Allison he served in the US Navy, was a graduate of Central Connecticut State University and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and worked for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for 25 years. He went on to a 2nd career teaching computer applications at North Technical in Riviera Beach, FL. He leaves behind his loving wife Sylvia, three brothers, William (deceased), David and James, three children Rose (Fred) Albers, Alice (Bill) Middleton, Steve (Jennifer) Allison, five grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held 2:00PM Saturday, September 28 in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church, 717 Prosperity Farms Rd, North Palm Beach. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made in his memory to First Presbyterian Church, North Palm Beach.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019