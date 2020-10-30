Robert Weinstein

Boynton Beach - Robert Weinstein, 86, of Boynton Beach, Florida, passed away on October 27, 2020. Bob was born to Morris and Ida Weinstein in Elizabeth, New Jersey in November of 1933, graduated from Abraham Clark High School, Roselle, New Jersey, in 1951, served as a photographer in the Army during the Korean War and attended Rochester Institute of Technology and the University of Houston. He lived in Aberdeen, Old Bridge and Montville, New Jersey, before moving to Boynton Beach in 2000. Bob was in sales in the fine paper industry for over 30 years, including his years as vice president and investor in National Paper Company of New Jersey, before moving to Florida and becoming a realtor, where he worked as a team with his wife, Rose.

He was married to Rose Poley Weinstein (née Cohen) in 1989 and is survived by his beloved wife, Rose, his sister, Ruth Barkan of Tucson, Arizona, his children, Ellen Silver and husband Adam and Howard Weinstein and wife Wendy, his grandchildren Abby and Alyssa Weinstein and Marli and Jordyn Silver, as well as his extended family of children and a granddaughter Katherine Poley, through his wife, Rose. Bob was predeceased by his two brothers, Harvey Weinstein and Lionel Weinstein.

For many years, Bob was active in the Battleground Lodge of the Knights of Pythias where he passionately raised funds for charity, including for the Deborah Hospital Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides critical medical care at no cost to patients at the Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, New Jersey. A lover of fine foods, Bob was an avid cook and a member of the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs international gastronomic society. He also held Chinese cooking demonstrations to many passengers on many cruise ships. Bob was one of the founding members of Temple Beth Ahm, Aberdeen, New Jersey as well as a past president. Bob will be remembered for his warmth that made new friends into lifelong friends, his unique and memorable sense of humor and his love and devotion to his family.

Due to Covid restrictions, a small graveside ceremony will be conducted on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Floral Park Cemetery in South Brunswick, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Deborah Hospital Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store