|
|
Wandelt, Robert William
Robert William "Rob" Wandelt, 58, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Born in West Palm Beach, FL December 17, 1960 to Robert W. and Mary Anne Wandelt, Rob was a long time resident of Boynton Beach, FL. He was 1978 graduate of Atlantic High School, Delray Beach, FL, and a 1986 graduate of New England Institute of Technology and enjoyed a rewarding career as an electrical engineer.
He was employed most recently by the City of Riviera Beach, with associations through the years with The City of Boynton Beach, the South Florida Water Management District and a 21 year career with Motorola, Inc. in Boynton Beach. With his leadership as team captain of the "Total Customer Satisfaction" Team at Motorola, Rob and the team received special recognition in 1994 from Fortune Magazine. He and his team also won the engineering team award from South Florida Manufacturers Association in 1995. In 1997, his team received the Corporate Manufacturing Award from Motorola, Inc.
Rob's infectious personality brought love, laughter and a ray of light to all who had the privilege of being his friend. Anyone who knew Rob valued his intelligence, integrity, loyalty, his work ethics and his honesty. He will be forever missed by those who walked in the bright light he shared with colleagues and loved ones.
Robert was predeceased by his father, Robert W. Wandelt. Survivors include his children, William A. Wandelt and Kaylynn M. Wandelt of Boynton Beach, his mother, Mary Anne R. Wandelt of Sebring, FL, sister, Mary L. Benjamin of Sanford, FL, and many additional family members and friends.
A Celebration of Robert's Life will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the New Life Zion Temple, 1424 South J St, Lake Worth, FL 33460 with family visitation at 1:00PM, Celebration Service at 2:00PM.
At Robert's request, Rev. Melvin Pinkney, a close friend and business associate, will officiate the service. He also requested everyone celebrate his life wearing bright colors and a smile of remembrance.
Donations in Rob's name can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research, the New Life Zion Temple or an organization of your choice.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019