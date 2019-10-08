|
|
Spencer, Roberta F.
Roberta F. (Johnson) Spencer, 97, of Wareham, MA, died October 7, 2019 in Sippican Healthcare Center, Marion, MA. She was the daughter of the late Robert B. and Agnes R. (Reimer) Johnson.
She was born and raised in New York City. She graduated from Hunter College High School, Class of 1938 and from Queens College, Class of 1942 both in New York City. She met and married U.S. Army Lt. Lincoln Spencer in 1943.
Mrs. Spencer taught French and Spanish at Wareham High School for almost 30 years.
She enjoyed knitting, sewing, reading, being on the beach and spending time with friends.
Survivors include her daughter Lynne R. Schneider and her husband Eric M. Schneider of Nashua, NH; four granddaughters Erica K. Chilson and her husband Douglas Chilson of Westford, MA, Bonnie L. Hommeyer and her husband Adam Hommeyer of Norfolk, MA, Jennifer Shapiro and her husband David Shapiro of Jupiter, FL and Sarah Spencer of Midlothian, VA; a grandson, Bryan E. Schneider and his wife, Erin Schneider of Medfield, MA; eight great-grandchildren; She was predeceased by her son Robert F. Spencer, PhD, M.D. of Midlothian, VA in March 2001.
Visiting hours are from 4:00PM to 6:30PM Friday, October 11 at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy, Wareham, MA 02571. A service of remembrance will follow at 6:30PM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to PBS Channel WGBH-TV, 1 Guest St, Boston, MA 02135 or to the , 460 Totten Pond Rd, Suite 400, Waltham, MA 02451 or to the , 3 International Dr, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573.
For directions and online guestbook, visit:
www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019