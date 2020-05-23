Roberta Isikoff
Roberta Isikoff, of Boynton Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020 at TrustBridge Hospice in Boynton Beach. Born in Worcester, on March 29, 1942, she was the beloved daughter of Morris and Minnie Ginsburg, and youngest of three children. A graduate of Worcester High, Roberta went on to become a successful X-Ray Technician in the Hartford, CT area. After a short career break to raise her two sons, she returned to full time work as a Administrative Assistant for Cigna Insurance, until she retired in 1992 to relocate to Boynton Beach, with her beloved husband, Moe. Roberta was a dedicated, loving wife and mother who will always be remembered for her sunny personality, sharp wit, delicious cooking, and love of family and friends. She was a voracious reader, loved knitting, and greatly enjoyed playing cards with her many friends. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 42 years, Morris Isikoff, and is survived by her two sons, Brian Isikoff of Concord, CA, and Marc Isikoff and his wife Kelly, granddaughter Katrina Marilyn Isikoff and grandson Loran Marc Isikoff of Jersey City, NJ, and numerous relatives and close friends. Funeral Services will be privately held via Rubin Memorial Chapel, and she will be laid to rest at the Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pap Cancer Research at Hunters Run, in care of Carol Beck, 14 Westgate, Boynton Beach, FL 33436.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
