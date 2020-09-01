Roberta Smith

Smith, Roberta

Roberta Cobb Meany Smith, 92, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020.

Born Roberta Jeanne Cobb on August 19, 1928 in Lake Worth, Florida, Roberta spent most of her life in West Palm Beach, Florida. She contributed to the community as a teacher, bookkeeper, and estate manager, but her greatest accomplishment was her family.

Roberta married Cornelius Meany in 1953, and they had three sons, Michael Meany, Robert "Eddy" Meany (Cindy Burckart), and James Meany (Betsy Meany). She later married Edward Smith in 1975, and together they raised their total of seven children, Michael, Robert, and James, and Patricia Cooke, Jeanne Holland, Michele Parrish Merkel, and Edward Smith (Susan Smith). Roberta is also survived by her brother, Ronald Cobb. Roberta had a kind, generous heart and would greet everyone with a big smile, hug and a kiss. She will be deeply missed by her friends and family.

She left a lasting impression of the importance of love, courage, forgiveness, perseverance, and positivity that will forever be in the hearts of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family appreciates the wonderful care she received from Trustbridge Hospice and all of her caretakers over the years. A private service is to be held.

"A mother's wealth is measured by the love of her children".



