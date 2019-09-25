Home

McCray, Robin
Robin McCray, age 65, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She leaves to cherish a devoted and loving, husband Nathan McCray; three children Nathan McCray, Jr. (Sue), Derrick McCray (Chanking), and Dacia McCray Brooks (Wayne); eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, eight siblings Dorie Butler (Reggie), Sarah Larkins-Davis, Wesley Davis (Veverly), Valerie Walker (Jimmy), Sharron Dillard (Derrick). Precedes her in death Lamont Davis (Carol), and Watson Davis; a host of aunties, uncles, and close friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Friday, September 27, 2019 at New Disciples Worship Center, 239 N.E. 12th Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL 33435. Home Going Service will be held 2:00PM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the above named Church. Apostle Tommy L. Brown, Officiating.
Funeral Services Entrusted To: Straghn & Son Tri-City Funeral Home, 26 S.W. 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
