Roger Alan Degerstrom
Roger Alan Degerstrom, beloved son of Lisa Cox and James Degerstrom died on October 7, 2020 at the age of 46. He leaves behind his loving stepfather Allan Cox, David Cox (stepbrother), Elfrieda Cox (step-grandmother) and aunts and uncle, Norma and Michael Pressimone, Janet LeClerc and other relatives and friends. Roger is also survived by, Patricia Degerstrom (stepmother) plus Degerstrom aunts and uncles Carol and Jerry Heskett, Marie Degerstrom, Edward and Debby Degerstrom, Donald Degerstrom, Janice and Urban Clukey, Debby and Dwight Brewer, 18 first cousins, plus stepbrother Jack Masterson, and stepsisters Deborah Masterson Fisher and Cynthia Masterson.
He was a loving son and admired by everyone. Roger graduated from Western High School, Anaheim, CA and attended Palm Beach Community College in West Palm Beach, FL.
Roger followed his own path making new friends wherever he lived. His passions in life were his writings, billiards, and coin collecting.
We will all miss Roger, his laughter, humor, his smile and especially who he was throughout his life.
Family and friends plan to honor Roger privately with funeral services to be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home and interment to follow in Boynton Beach Memorial Park.
Flowers can be sent, care of Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home at 599 N.E. 15th Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL 33435.
Online condolences can be made at
(www.scobeecombsbowdenfuneralhome.com).



Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home & Crematory
599 N.E. 15th Avenue
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
(561) 732-8151
