|
|
Cochran, Sr., Roger Emory
Roger Emory Cochran, Sr., age 91, of Wellington, FL who is now with Christ in paradise, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Born in Jacksonville, FL, he has been a resident of Wellington for 17 years, coming from Lake Worth, FL. Prior to retirement, he was in sales and storage with his wife Catherine at Cochran RV Sales and Storage. Survivors include Roger's 2 sons Roger "Buddy" Cochran, Jr. and Chet (Connie) Cochran and 2 daughters Candice (Jerry) Radder and Holly (Charles) Austin and 7 grandchildren Joshua and Matthew Austin, Adam and Heather Radder, Amanda Lane, Sarah and Caren Cochran, 10 great-grandchildren Addison, Olivia, Sawyer, Emma and Kaitlyn Austin, Abigail, Charlotte and Cambria Radder, Jaxon and Emery Lane; sister Barbara Day. Friends are invited to meet with the family at 10:00AM for a viewing and 10:45AM for funeral services on Friday, August 30, at Connect Church, 10701 Okeechobee Blvd, Royal Palm Beach, 33411. Interment will follow at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL. Arrangements are under the direction of the Palm Beach National Chapel, Lake Worth. Condolences may be expressed to pbnc.com in his memory. Donations may be made to Connect Church for the Faith Forward in Action building located above in Roger's memory.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019