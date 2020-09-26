1/1
Roger Victor Drolet
Drolet, Roger Victor
October 3, 1937
September 12, 2020
Roger Victor Joseph Drolet passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 54 years, Anne, his two daughters, April Drolet-Todd and Tracy Drolet, his grandson Brandon Drolet (Christina) and great-grandson Tristan. Roger was born in Waterbury, CT, the 10th of 12 children. He joined the Air Force as soon as he could, and was a French interpreter when stationed in North Africa, and Air Police in Texas. When he returned home, he became a toolmaker, but after taking a few classes, became a ballroom dancer and teacher, co-owning a dance studio and dancing all over Connecticut and New York. After getting married, he became a police officer before retiring due to injuries sustained on the job. He and Anne moved the family to Florida, where he soon learned his next trade in home/commercial security systems before starting their own business, not once but twice. After selling the business, he worked as Chief of Security at Jupiter Hills for 10 years. Everyone who met him knew him to be a man of honor and integrity, quick to offer a smile and kind word, and always with a twinkle in his eye. Services to be held at a later date. For online condolences, visit (www.taylorandmodeen.com).



Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
