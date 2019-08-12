|
St. Germain, Roger W.
Roger W. St. Germain, 92, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, died Sunday, August 4, 2019 at St. Antoine Residence. He was the husband of the late Yolande "Zeb" (Picard) St. Germain.
He is survived by his companion Connie Tarro of East Greenwich, RI; his children: Monique St. Germain of Massachusetts, Marcelle St. Germain and her husband Michael Tierney of West Virginia, Marc St. Germain of North Carolina, Paul St. Germain and his wife Michelle of North Smithfield, RI, David St. Germain and his wife Ann of New Hampshire, Luc St. Germain and his wife Patricia of Woonsocket, RI, and Roger St. Germain and his wife Lisa of New Hampshire; a sister Denise Scali of Washington, DC, twenty grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:00AM in St. Joseph Church, Mendon Rd. Woonsocket, RI. Burial followed in Resurrection Cemetery in Cumberland, RI. Visiting hours were Sunday from 4:00PM to 7:00PM in the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St. Woonsocket, RI. In lieu of flowers donations to or Assumption College in his memory would be appreciated. For complete obituary and guestbook please visit (www.fournierandfournier.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019