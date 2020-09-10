

Roger H. Zehnder, 85, of West Palm Beach, died on Sunday, September 6, 2020, peacefully at Hospice of Palm Beach County. His love for his family and faith in God gives him lasting peace as he passes into eternal life to meet his savior. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.

Roger was born November 13, 1934, in Pittsburgh, PA, to Helen and Oscar Zehnder. He loved sports and played baseball, basketball and hockey growing up in Pittsburgh. He married his high school sweetheart Marie in 1954 and they were married 65 years until Marie's passing in October 2019. He served in the U.S. Army for five years as a sergeant and communications specialist. When he and Marie moved to Florida in the 1960s, he became an avid golfer and played softball in adult leagues into his 50s. He retired from AT&T in 1983 and enjoyed his time golfing, traveling with Marie, singing in the church choir and spending countless hours being "Grandad" to his four grandchildren, Matthew, Rachael, Suzanne and Katelyn. He was a big fan of the University of Florida and never missed a Gators' football, basketball or baseball game.

He is preceded in death by his wife Marie, and brother Ray Zehnder, and is survived by his children Mark Zehnder (Louise) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, and Marcy Zehnder of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, his grandchildren Matthew Wilson (Lauren) of Oviedo, FL, Rachael Merritt (Jonathan) of Birmingham, AL, Suzanne Zehnder of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, and Katelyn Zehnder of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, and his four great-grandchildren Lucas Wilson, Ann Marie Merritt, Emma Wilson and Benjamin Merritt.

A visitation for Roger will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 from 9:00AM to 11:00AM at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home, Lake Worth. Funeral service will begin at 11:00AM. The committal service will follow at Lake Worth Memory Gardens.

Family and friends are invited for breakfast which will be served from 9:00AM to 11:00AM at the funeral home.



