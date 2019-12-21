|
|
Gaebele, Rolf R.
Rolf R. Gaebele, 79, of Jupiter, FL, passed away on December 14, 2019 at home.
Rolf was born on April 16, 1940 in Munderkingen, Germany. He began his formative years as a butcher's apprentice. Then studied at and graduated from a culinary school in Bavaria, Germany. In 1960 at the age of 20 he immigrated to the US. He immediately began his career working as a chef in New York City. In 1962 he accepted a position at the Chanticler in Milburn, NJ. By 1965, at age 25 he had been promoted to head chef and soon after a partner. In 1970 Rolf opened the Chanticler Chateau restaurant and catering facility in Warren, NJ, which he owned and operated until 1998. In 1986 he opened and operated Rolf's Restaurant in Warren, NJ. Which is still owned by family and continues to thrive. Additionally, he owned and operated several affiliated off-site catering companies based in New Jersey. Catering events in the northeast for groups as large as 5,000 people. He also owned and operated Taste Restaurant in Hobe Sound, FL for several years.
On September 29, 1969 he married Karin Keifenheim. They raised three sons; Claude, Andrew, and Karsten in Watchung, NJ. Rolf and Karin moved to Jupiter, FL in 1999.
Rolf had a passion for cooking. He was most comfortable in the kitchen and enjoyed the comradery with his many coworkers. Many working with him for over 20 years. He was most proud of his restaurant, the Chanticler Chateau, where he received numerous awards for outstanding food and service, including Restaurateur of The Year. Additional highlights included catering several New Jersey governor elect inaugural balls, as well as a reelection fundraising dinner for President George W. Bush. He equally enjoyed cooking lavish gourmet meals and throwing grand celebrations for family and friends at his home. Rolf enjoyed horseback riding and working outdoors. These passions led to the purchase of a large farm in Chester, NJ; which he farmed from 1963-1970. He loved sailing and owned a sailboat named, My Three Sons; out of Sea Bright, NJ. He loved playing cards and formed a card club with friends that endured for decades. Rolf excelled with numbers and was known for his sharp business mind, his tireless work ethic, his loyalty, and his generosity. He loved people unconditionally and had a kind and compassionate spirit.
Rolf is survived by his wife Karin, his three sons; Claude (wife Danielle), Andrew, Karsten (wife Tracy), and grandchildren Carly, Jack, Aidan, and Oskar. His brother Siegfried (wife Ruth), several cousins, nieces and nephews. There are no public services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 13301 Ellison Wilson Road, Juno Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019